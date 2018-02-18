WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saakashvili supporters march against Ukrainian president
Supporters of former Georgian president-turned-Ukrainian opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili march in the centre of Kiev one week after he was deported to Poland.
Saakashvili supporters march against Ukrainian president
Supporters of Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili hold a rally against Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine on February 18, 2018. / Reuters
February 18, 2018

Several thousand supporters of deported Ukrainian opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili marched through the centre of Kiev on Sunday, demanding the resignation of President Petro Poroshenko.

The protest included a nationalist faction, and some of its members broke windows at two Russian-owned banks and a Russian overseas agency after the march.

Saakashvili, who was Georgia's president during 2004-2013, later became governor of Ukraine's Odessa region after being granted citizenship by Poroshenko, who was at that time his close ally. 

But his Ukrainian citizenship was stripped away from him last year after he resigned following a dispute with Poroshenko.

Recommended

Saakashvili was abroad when he lost Ukrainian citizenship, but forced his way back into the country in September.

Having also lost his Georgian citizenship before coming to Ukraine, Saakashvili is now a man without a country. 

He is wanted in Georgia to face abuse of power charges.

On Monday, he was detained at a Kiev restaurant and deported to Poland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time