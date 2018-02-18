Several thousand supporters of deported Ukrainian opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili marched through the centre of Kiev on Sunday, demanding the resignation of President Petro Poroshenko.

The protest included a nationalist faction, and some of its members broke windows at two Russian-owned banks and a Russian overseas agency after the march.

Saakashvili, who was Georgia's president during 2004-2013, later became governor of Ukraine's Odessa region after being granted citizenship by Poroshenko, who was at that time his close ally.

But his Ukrainian citizenship was stripped away from him last year after he resigned following a dispute with Poroshenko.