When the Syrian uprising started in 2011, Shaykh Muhammad al Yaqoubi was one of the first Sunni scholars to support the peaceful demonstrations. In his home city of Damascus, he rose to prominence when he vocally criticised the Assad regime for its harsh crackdown on protesters and demanded that Bashar al Assad resign to allow for democratic changes. Under pressure from the Assad regime, Yaqoubi was forced into exile and fled to Morocco.

In 2015, Yaqoubi published the book Refuting ISIS: A Rebuttal of Its Religious and Ideological Foundations, which used evidence grounded in Quranic verses and the Prophet Muhammad's traditions and sayings to refute arguments made by Daesh. He concluded that the armed group's so-called caliphate was not legitimate and that fighting against the group was an obligation for Muslims. The book received an enthusiastic response. Following a wave of terrorist attacks across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, Yaqoubi published the second edition in 2016.

A leading theologian, jurist and spiritual master in the Sufi tradition, Yaqoubi founded the UK based educational initiative Sacred Knowledge to spread the teachings of orthodox Sunni Islam. He has since held intensive programmes and trained hundreds of students, imams and preachers across the world, including in the UK, Finland, South Africa, Turkey, Indonesia and the US. He has also been listed several times in Georgetown University's Prince Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding's annual The 500 Most Influential Muslims.

Now Yaqoubi says that despite the recent wins by pro-Assad forces in Syria, he wants people to help Syrians through acts of charity. He sat down with TRT World's Mohamed Taha.

What did you think when the first demonstrations started in Syria in 2011?

MUHAMMAD AL YAQOUBI: We had a lot of hope when the demonstrations started. We thought the Assad regime would collapse in a few months. But unfortunately, the Assad regime forced the opposition — by very extreme atrocities and using power, military power — against peaceful demonstrators which pushed people into carrying guns to fight. That was very unfortunate. People had to defend themselves.... of course anyone who was attacked, villages invaded, massacres committed — people had to defend themselves. But that has changed the whole struggle of the Syrian people.

Why did you oppose Assad at the time?

MA: Any free man must oppose Assad. Assad has been killing his people — [current President Bashar Hafez al] Assad the son, and [former President Hafez al] Assad the father — continually, systemically for 40 years. In prison, torture was a policy, it wasn't an exception. In terms of the economy, the country was robbed. The Assad family and the closest circle around it just usurped people's wealth. They made people poor and needy. No, we knew it was going to change at one point or the other. In the 80s or the 90s, people were in a state of of anesthesia, they were totally helpless. They couldn't even make any move towards freedom or towards a change of regime because of the oppression. Now, with the media around the world, everything is filmed, everything is put on air on the following day, in a few hours. Now people had [the] courage to go to the streets, thinking that the world would help them, and [that] so-called democratic countries, big democracies around the world, would stand by their struggle. But [the Syrian people] were left alone.

Six years on, in hindsight, how do you feel about what has happened?

MA: The Syrian people will never stop fighting for their freedom but unfortunately, the whole Syrian uprising has taken a different image. People are coming from around the world for their own agendas. They're not coming to help the Syrian people, they're coming with certain goals already set in their minds, either to fight the West or the US or build the so-called Islamic State which they actually envisioned in their own minds. That did a lot of damage to the Syrian people in their peaceful struggle against the Assad regime.

Do you see this as a religious conflict as much as a civil conflict?

MA: It is a civil conflict; people are asking for freedom. Now we have people who are turning it into a religious conflict. People did not fight for an "Islamic" state, this is the point. Syria is already an Islamic country. Eighty per cent of the Syrian legislation is compatible with Sharia [Islamic law]. So any changes have to be done gradually in accordance with people's wills. Now someone coming from different parts of the world, to implement Sharia in Syria, cut fingers or throw people from top of buildings, is not how Sharia is supposed to be. This is not how Sharia was implemented and practised in the past centuries. Sharia is full of mercy. Islam is the religion of justice. Whenever you see injustice, whether in the name of Islam or the name of dictatorship, you should know that it is against God's instructions.

I have a vision that Syria will be rebuilt again. That people will come back to Syria and will enjoy freedom, democracy, dignity in Syria. And we will put our hands together as we did before, regardless of our affiliations or political ideologies or our religions or ethnicities. We will build Syria together.

As an Islamic scholar, what is your analysis of the ideology of Daesh and where does it come from?​

MA: The ideology of Daesh is an extremist ideology. Of course it grew within Islam and between Muslims so definitely it has its roots in Islam, it has texts from the Quran, it has texts from the hadith of the Prophet, peace be upon him. I believe the main methodology they are using to produce their extremist ideology is relying on the apparent meaning of sacred text. By that I mean taking the letter of the text, not the spirit of the text. That's the main difference. Because you have a text. Now the text may be applied in different centuries by different people in different counties. This is one of the most important features of Islamic Sharia. It is applicable. Many of its fiqh, or Islamic legal rulings, are changeable depending on the circumstances. We have for example five daily prayers; you can't change this. You have fasting the month of Ramadan; you can't change this... But the implementation, the application of Sharia depends on the understanding of the sacred text. Now this is a science, this is jurisprudence. Great scholars of the past like the founders of four madhabs [Islamic schools of law within Sunni Islam]: Imam Abu Hanifa, Imam Shafi, Imam Malik, Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal. These great imams and many others, and even their followers and their students, they had methodologies. We call it Usul al fiqh, or jurisprudence.

Now these people unfortunately — in ISIS or other similar organisations — they totally neglect this science. They neglect the understanding of the Arabic language. They do not recognise the use of metaphor. They do not recognise the context of the text. Let's say a certain legal ruling was applied 1,400 years ago, because a verse of the Quran was revealed for a certain case. Now, the case is different. It's not my job as an ordinary Muslim just to take a verse from the Quran and say the situation is similar, I'm making myself here like a legislator. It doesn't work. That's the main issue with ISIS, they are making themselves scholars, judges, Muftis, giving legal opinions and then executors. So anyone carrying a machine gun now does all of these things together and in five minutes, someone is killed because they believe he committed a crime against Islam.