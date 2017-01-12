A French court on Thursday ordered the release on bail of former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, who was arrested on January 4 at an airport by French police acting on a warrant issued by Serbia.

Tensions between Serbia and its former southern province of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, have escalated after Haradinaj's arrest.

Serbia considers him a war criminal for his role in leading a guerrilla insurgency during 1998-99 Kosovo War.

To Kosovars, however, he is a hero who did much to win independence from late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic.