Top US intel officer says American agencies not behind anti-Trump leak
The Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, says the dossier containing damaging claims about president-elect Donald Trump and Russia is not a US Intelligence Community product.
Russia has once again denied allegations that its officials had assembled a file of compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

The top US intelligence officer has denied a suggestion by the president-elect Donald Trump that US spy agencies leaked an unverified dossier containing damaging claims about him and Russia.

The Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, says the leak is not a US Intelligence Community product.

Russia has once again denied allegations as unfounded that its officials had assembled a file of compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova described the dossier as being devoid of any evidence.

William Denselow reports from Moscow on Russia's reaction.

