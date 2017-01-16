What is Trump's position on the 'One China' policy?

He has repeatedly said he will review the One China policy since winning the election in November.

The policy maintains that Taiwan and mainland China are one country, China.

The US has had only unofficial ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considers its territory. But the relationship between both nations has been ambiguous and contradictory. Washington sells weapons to Taiwan, despite failing to recognise it as an independent state.

Trump will be the first US president since 1979 to mention reviewing America's approach to the One China policy.

What is China's dispute with Taiwan?

China wants to completely absorb Taiwan into the mainland. Taiwan has been resisting.

The rift dates back to China's civil war in 1927, between the Communist Party of China led by Mao Zedong and the government of Nationalist Kuomintang (KMT).