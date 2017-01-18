WORLD
Could Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion become the 'southern White House'?
President-elect Donald Trump's Palm Beach mansion in Florida headed for a face-lift before President Trump makes his first visit.
US President-elect Donald Trump's corporate helicopter sits on the lawn to greet guests as they arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration, to be attended by Trump and his family, at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US December 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

The town of Palm Beach in Florida has its own Billionaires Row where opulent waterfront houses face sparkling waters and coconut trees.

It is also home to President-elect Donald Trump whose Mar-a-Lago mansion will no doubt become known as the southern White House.

Although Trump has been coming there for some years there will be many changes when the new President Trump makes his first visit as leader of the United States.

But as TRT World's David Foster found out, most of the local community is used to the swagger and sweep of celebrity.

