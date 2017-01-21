At least 20 people were killed and 40 injured when an explosion ripped through a crowded market in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region on Saturday.

The blast took place at a vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of the Kurram tribal district close to the Afghan border.

"20 people have been martyred," the Pakistan military said in a short statement, adding that the injured had been taken to military and civil hospitals in the region's main city of Peshawar.

Sajid Hussain Turi, a member of the National Assembly from the region, said an improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted in a pile of tomatoes and detonated as people gathered in the market.