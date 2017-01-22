WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump slams "dishonest" media over size of inauguration crowd
During his visit to CIA headquarters, the US president denied any feud with the intelligence agency and reiterated his resolve to "eradicate" terrorism "from the face of the earth."
Trump slams "dishonest" media over size of inauguration crowd
Trump accused the media of lying, and labelled journalists as being "among the most dishonest human beings on earth."
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2017

US President Donald Trump has come down hard on the media, accusing it of deliberately misreporting the facts regarding the size of the crowd that attended his inauguration on Friday.

Addressing a gathering during his visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters on Saturday, Trump denied any feud with the intelligence agency and reiterated his resolve to "eradicate" terrorism "from the face of the earth."

"We have to get rid of ISIS (Daesh). We have no choice," he said.

TRT World's Kevin McAleese reports from Washington.

The US president claimed that the crowd had reached as far as the Washington Monument in contradiction to the photographic evidence.

Recommended

He accused the media of lying, and labelled journalists as being "among the most dishonest human beings on earth."

Later, White House press secretary Sean Spicer in his first press briefing said "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration. Period."

The outrage over crowd size came on a day that as many as two million people flooded the streets of cities across the United States in peaceful but passionate women-led protests against the new commander in chief.

At the main "Women's March on Washington," organisers put the projected turnout at half a million.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla