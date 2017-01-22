US President Donald Trump has come down hard on the media, accusing it of deliberately misreporting the facts regarding the size of the crowd that attended his inauguration on Friday.

Addressing a gathering during his visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters on Saturday, Trump denied any feud with the intelligence agency and reiterated his resolve to "eradicate" terrorism "from the face of the earth."

"We have to get rid of ISIS (Daesh). We have no choice," he said.

TRT World's Kevin McAleese reports from Washington.

The US president claimed that the crowd had reached as far as the Washington Monument in contradiction to the photographic evidence.