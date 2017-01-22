WORLD
Israel set to discuss bill to annex West Bank settlements
If approved the bill would retroactively legalise settler homes constructed on private Palestinian land, demaging efforts to find a two-state solution.
A general view shows the Israeli settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim in the occupied West Bank, near Jerusalem, January 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2017

Israel's Parliament or Knesset is set to debate on Sunday a controversial bill that would annex one of the largest illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In case the bill gets approved, it would retroactively legalise settler homes constructed in Ma'aleh Adumim, damaging efforts to find a two-state solution with Palestinians.

Israel passed a preliminary reading of the bill last month. The legislation must now pass three additional votes by the Knesset before it becomes a law.

TRT World 's Iolo Ap Dayfydd reports from the occupied West Bank.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution last month condemning Israel's settlement building in Palestinian territory and called for a halt to the practice.

The UN vote angered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who asked officials to limit visits to countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

SOURCE:TRT World
