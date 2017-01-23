WORLD
Did Trump steal lines from Hollywood movies for his inaugural speech?
Social media is buzzing with claims President Donald Trump plagiarised parts of his speech from the Bee Movie, Avatar and Batman supervillain Bane. But this time, not all the allegations stick.
President Donald Trump delivers the speech at his inauguration ceremony as the 45th president of the United States in Washington on January 20. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2017

In the last three days, memes have been going viral on social media claiming that Trump plagiarised sections of his speech. But this time, social media got it mostly wrong.

Did Trump himself write his speech? The answer is no. President Trump's address was penned by two of his closest aides, his chief strategist Steve Bannon, and senior advisor Stephen Miller, a White House official told The Wall Street Journal.

So did Trump lift lines from a bunch of Hollywood movies? Let's put the three biggest claims to the test.

CLAIM: Trump plagiarised this quote from the 2007 animated family comedy Bee Movie.

VERDICT:False. The quote attributed to Barry B. Benson wasn't in the Bee Movie.

CLAIM: Trump stole these lines from the character Colonel Miles Quaritch in the 2009 science fiction film Avatar.

VERDICT: False again. There is no record of such a quote from Colonel Miles Quaritch in the Avatar script.

CLAIM: Trump copied lines from Batman supervillain Bane's speech in the 2012 action blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises.

VERDICT:Somewhat true and more of a case of semantics. Some say it's probably a "vague coincidence".

Talking about the transfer of power, Trump promised to take America back from the elites and give it to "the people." Similarly Bane, referring to the fictional city of Gotham, says he is taking it back from "the corrupt, the rich...oppressors" and handing it to "the people."

Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another -- but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.- President Donald Trump during his inauguration speech

We take Gotham from the corrupt. The rich. The oppressors of generations who've kept you down with the myth of opportunity. And we give it to you, the people. Gotham is yours...- Bane in The Dark Knight Rises

Video mash-ups showing the similarities have racked up millions of views online. This is what some had to say on Twitter:

This isn't the first time Trump's campaign has faced plagiarism claims. In Melania Trump's first major political speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, there were striking similarities between her lines and Michelle Obama's address from the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

Author:Mohamed Taha

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
