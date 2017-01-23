Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tanzania on Sunday for a two-day official visit. He is expected to meet with his counterpart John Magufuli and other local officials.

Erdogan was welcomed at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) by Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, and Yasemin Eralp, the Turkish ambassador to Tanzania.

The official visit is part of Erdogan's five-day East Africa tour. He will visit Mozambique on January 23-24 and Madagascar on January 24-25.