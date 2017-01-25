CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore passes away at age of 80
Moore's eponymous sitcom ran for seven seasons in the 1970s and was named by Time Magazine as one of 17 shows that "changed television."
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore passes away at age of 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore poses backstage after accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke (R) at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2012 in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore, who enchanted a generation of Americans with her dynamic comic performances on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday, a representative said. She was 80.

She passed away in a hospital in Connecticut, according to media reports, after battling diabetes for years and undergoing brain surgery in 2011.

"Today, beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr S. Robert Levine," her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.

Recommended

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was revolutionary in its time -- featuring a single woman, living on her own, and chasing her dream as a television reporter.

As top executives of MTM Enterprises, Moore and then-husband Grant Tinker created and produced "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its spin-offs, and were also responsible for hit shows including "Hill Street Blues," "St. Elsewhere" and "Remington Steele."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza