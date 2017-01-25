Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore, who enchanted a generation of Americans with her dynamic comic performances on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday, a representative said. She was 80.

She passed away in a hospital in Connecticut, according to media reports, after battling diabetes for years and undergoing brain surgery in 2011.

"Today, beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr S. Robert Levine," her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.