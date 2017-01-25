One of the issues which cropped up with the United Kingdom's impending exit from the European Union was the impact on the bloc's agricultural sector. But change is already afoot as the EU plans to reform the sector by linking agricultural subsidies to environment-friendly farming practices.

The EU pays 38 percent of its annual budget in direct subsidies to farmers. Britain's contribution amounts to nearly five billion dollars a year.

Green groups say the current subsidies lean heavily towards big farms, ignoring smaller operators who produce sustainable produce.

"The policy instruments that exist at the moment are supporting large-scale industrial agriculture - around 80 percent of direct subsidies are going to 20 percent of farmers, and those are the big ones." said Stanka Becheva, food and agriculture campaigner.