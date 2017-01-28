Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Alien," has died after a protracted illness at the age of 77.

He breathed his last after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hurt had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades. Hurt was a native of Derbyshire in England.

The actor revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.

Hurt said at the time of his cancer diagnosis that he intended to continue working.