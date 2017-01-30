Ten years of free reading, listening and hanging out with the world's best poets and writers, book-ended with some great music by Indian and international performers, concluded in Jaipur earlier this week. The Pink City in western India, so named because large parts of this city have been painted pink since it was founded nearly 300 years ago, can now go back to its sleepy rhythms – for the remainder of 2017.

More than 1.2 million people have passed through the Diggi Palace, a minor royal's former home now turned into a boutique hotel and festival venue, in this past decade. More than 1300 writers and poets and performers have been in attendance. You can challenge the world's greatest minds on stage – and get away with it in Jaipur.

The success of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) can be gauged by the fact that it has spawned scores of less-threatening versions in India as well as across the rest of South Asia. Whether it's Galle on the southern coast of Sri Lanka, Dhaka in the heart of riverine Bangladesh, Lahore which is still widely acknowledged to be the subcontinent's soul – although Karachi, overlooking the Indian Ocean, may have other ideas – books have become the new weapons of trend.

Throw in some music, to begin the day and to conclude it, and you have a hit on your hands. Provincials wonder what they've done in their last lives to have this god-given opportunity to rub shoulders with, or at least feast their eyes on, Bollywood divas and reclusive writers, book-sellers, historians, feminists, Dalit writers, foreign policy wonks as well as those involved in running literature festivals in Palestine, Melbourne and Bhutan.

At the heart of JLF are the troika of the bilingual writer Namita Gokhale, best-selling author William Dalrymple and self-described entrepreneur of the arts Sanjoy K Roy. And since success is the mother of controversy, Jaipur has increasingly become the worldwide nerve-centre of polemic and verbal wrangling. A few years ago, Salman Rushdie first cancelled his visit to Jaipur and then an interview over video-link because a group of Muslims threatened violence. The year after that India's best-known psychologist Ashis Nandy sparked off a furore with his alleged comments on corruption among Dalits.

This year, the presence of two Rashtriya Swayam Sevak activists, Dattatreya Hosabale and Manmohan Vaidya, were panned, as was the main sponsor, Zee TV. The RSS is the ideological mother-organisation of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party and has no hesitation in articulating a Hindu right-wing stance in its politics, while Zee TV unabashedly promotes the politics of the RSS. Vaidya and Hosabale insisted that a "Hindu nation" won't be a theocratic state but one which encourages spiritual democracy and diversity.