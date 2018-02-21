By Monday, the 31st day of Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s Afrin against the YPG, Turkey had taken control of around 300 sq km of land. Losing territory to the Turkish-backed opposition forces, the YPG had reportedly reached a deal with the regime. According to Syrian State TV, the regime forces would enter the city in exchange for the YPG withdrawal and handing over its arms to the regime.

The only link Afrin has to regime areas is actually controlled by the Iranian-backed militias.

On Tuesday, pro-regime and Iran-backed Shia militias consisting of a convoy of 20 vehicles departed from the Nubl al Zahraa region and tried to advance into the Afrin region.

The convoy turned back after Turkish artillery fire, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Even though a small number of Iran-backed militias claimed they were in Afrin, it was never confirmed.

Ankara-Moscow deal for Afrin?

During a press conference in Amman, Jordan on Monday, responding to reports that the regime was preparing to enter Afrin, Cavusoglu said the reason behind such an entry, if it happens, is important.

"If the regime enters here [Afrin] to clear it of the YPG/PKK, then there is no problem,” he said.

Ankara’s main concern on such a deal is for the YPG to give up all of its arms, and Moscow’s efforts are also in this direction, a Turkish diplomatic official told TRT World.

If they agree, the weapons that had been provided by the US to the YPG would be in the hands of Russian-backed regime forces, the sources continued. Afrin would come under regime control, and the YPG militants in Afrin would return to Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud town through the regime-held territory.

Iran pushes for the agreement

The same diplomatic source also said that Russia is concerned about the possible presence of Iranian-backed militias in Afrin and the possibility of the arms ending up with those militias.

While Iran pushed its proxies to enter Afrin, some YPG members said on Monday that "Russia is responsible for the failure to reach a deal with the government up until now. Russia wants us to lay down our weapons. The government wants to fight alongside us."

When the talks between the YPG and the regime reportedly failed, Iran's proxies were sent to Afrin.