The US Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a claim by US citizens wounded in a suicide bombing in Israel in 1997. They were demanding the seizure of Iranian antiquities held in a Chicago museum as compensation.

The judges, in an 8-0 ruling, put an end to a long-running legal battle by nine Americans who wanted Iran to pay compensation for its backing of the Palestinian group Hamas, which claimed responsibility for the bomb attack that wounded them.

The decision confirmed an earlier appeals court ruling that the thousands of 2,500-year-old clay tablets on long-term loan to the University of Chicago's Oriental Institute could not be seized, because Iran was not using them for commercial purposes.