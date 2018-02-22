A 70-year-old man has been arrested accused of "politically motivated" attempted murder days after attacking three asylum seekers with a knife, German police said on Thursday.

The bloody attack took place outside a church in the western city of Heilbronn last Saturday, leaving a 17-year-old Afghan badly wounded and an Iraqi and Syrian, 25 and 19, injured.

The suspect, a German-Russian dual national who was drunk at the time of the attack, was overpowered with the help of passersby until police arrived and detained him.