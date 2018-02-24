They were little girls with dreams of Olympic gold when they started in gymnastics. Now they're women with lifelong injuries, suffocating anxiety and debilitating eating disorders.

They are the other victims of USA Gymnastics.

Thirteen former US gymnasts and three coaches interviewed by The Associated Press described a win-at-all-cost culture rife with verbal and emotional abuse in which girls were forced to train on broken bones and other injuries. That culture was tacitly endorsed by the sport's governing body and institutionalized by Bela and Martha Karolyi, the husband-and-wife duo who coached America's top female gymnasts for three decades.

The gymnasts agreed to speak to AP, some for the first time, after the recent courtroom revelations about USA Gymnastics' former team doctor, Larry Nassar, who recently was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting young athletes for years under the guise of medical treatment.

The Karolyis' oppressive style created a toxic environment in which a predator like Nassar was able to thrive, according to witness statements in Nassar's criminal case and a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics, the Karolyis and others. Girls were afraid to challenge authority, Nassar was able to prey on vulnerable girls and, at the same time, he didn't challenge the couple's harsh training methods.

"He was their little puppet," Jeanette Antolin, a former member of the US national team who trained with the Karolyis, said. "He let us train on injuries. They got what they wanted. He got what he wanted."

Young girls were virtually starved, constantly body shamed and forced to train with broken bones or other injuries, according to interviews and the lawsuit. Their meagre diets and extreme training often delayed puberty, which some coaches believed was such a detriment that they ridiculed girls who started their menstrual cycles.

USA Gymnastics declined to answer questions for this story. The Karolyis didn't reply to requests for comment, but their attorney denied they abused anyone.

Some female gymnasts in the US were subjected to abusive training methods before the Karolyis defected from their native Romania in 1981. But other coaches and former gymnasts say the Karolyis' early successes — starting with Romania's Nadia Comaneci becoming the first woman gymnast awarded a perfect score in competition — validated the cutthroat attitudes that fostered widespread mistreatment of American athletes at the highest levels of women's gymnastics.

The Karolyis, who helped USA Gymnastics win 41 Olympic medals, including 13 gold over three decades, trained hundreds of gymnasts at their complex in rural Huntsville, Texas, known as "the ranch." They selected gymnasts for the national team and earned millions from USA Gymnastics.

But while the Karolyis are credited with dramatically improving the performance and medal counts of the U.S. women's team, gymnasts in the US and Romania told AP that the couple were verbally, emotionally and sometimes physically abusive.

A congressional committee investigating the gymnastics scandal said in Feb. 8 letters to the Karolyis, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee that they were all "at the centre of many of these failures" that allowed Nassar's sexual abuse to persist for more than two decades.

Former gymnast Mattie Larson, who was molested by Nassar and was among the nearly 250 who provided victim impact statements during his sentencing hearings, said the doctor cleared her one time to train at the Karolyi complex on an ankle that turned out to be fractured.

"Martha, did you keep Larry around because he was a good doctor? Or did you really keep him around because he let us compete when we were injured and was willing to keep your secrets?" Larson said in court.

It's unclear what the Karolyis knew about Nassar's sexual abuse and whether they took any action to stop it.

Martha Karolyi, in a deposition given last year as part of the lawsuit against the Karolyis and numerous others, acknowledged that "in or around June 2015" she received a phone call from the then-head of the national gymnastics organization, Steve Penny, informing her that the organization had received a complaint that Nassar had "molested a national team gymnast at the ranch."

The deposition was included in a Feb 14 letter to two US senators from John Manly, an attorney representing Larson and other Nassar victims in a lawsuit that seeks monetary damages and court oversight of USA Gymnastics.

Manly cited the deposition to accuse the sport's governing body of lying to Congress.

In a timeline submitted to a congressional committee investigating the scandal, the organization said it was told in mid-June of an athlete "uncomfortable" with Nassar's treatment, but that it was not until late July 2015 that it decided to notify law enforcement "with concerns of potential sexual misconduct."

That "timeline is incomplete, inaccurate and equally misleading," Manly said. Penny, the former USA Gymnastics chief, said in a statement that Martha Karolyi was mistaken about the timing of his call.

Texas has one of the strongest child abuse reporting laws in the nation, requiring anyone who has reason to believe abuse has occurred to immediately alert authorities. Failure to do so is a misdemeanour punishable by jail time and a fine, said Scott McCown, director of the Children's Rights Clinic at the University of Texas at Austin, and "any kind of sexual abuse is going to count."

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said it did not find any reports of abuse at the Karolyi ranch.

In the deposition, Martha Karolyi said she did not discuss what she learned about Nassar with anyone but her husband, her lawyers and the USA Gymnastics official who called her.

That raises questions about whether she violated Texas law.

The AP requested an interview with the Karolyis through their Houston attorney, Gary Jewell, who declined. Reporters also visited the ranch, left phone messages and sent the couple a letter, but they never responded.

Jewell said the Karolyis didn't know about any sexual assault complaints involving Nassar until Martha Karolyi was contacted by a USA Gymnastics official in the summer of 2015. Jewell insisted the Karolyis didn't abuse anyone and were cooperating with authorities. He said he would not discuss additional details because of ongoing litigation.

The Texas Rangers and the local sheriff's office are both investigating the ranch, which is closed, and declined to comment. USA Gymnastics recently cut ties with the Karolyis, and it's unclear where the couple is living.

Lifetime of pain

Before 1984, the US women's gymnastics team had won only one Olympic medal: A bronze at the 1948 games in London. Individually, US women gymnasts didn't fare much better.

So when the Karolyis arrived in the United States and opened their own gym in Houston in 1982, they began attracting gymnasts who wanted to train with the coaches who catapulted Comaneci to fame.

One of their first American students was Mary Lou Retton, who was already a promising gymnast when she decided to make the Karolyis her new coaches. She declined an interview with the AP.

Retton's success at the 1984 Olympics, where she won five medals, including a gold, cemented the Karolyis' reputation.

After that performance, hundreds of girls from all over the country wanted to train with the Karolyis. Capitalising on this demand, the couple launched a long — and profitable — relationship with USA Gymnastics, opening a new training centre on a secluded tract of land outside Huntsville, a town of less than 40,000 in southeast Texas best known for the prison that houses the state's execution chamber.

According to USA Gymnastics' financial records reviewed by AP, the Karolyis were paid at least $2.1 million. Their true income is likely higher because, despite their long association with the nonprofit organization, the Karolyis are named in publicly available financial records for only 2000 through 2007. Martha Karolyi was the national team coordinator from 2001 to 2016, and prior to that, her husband led the team for nearly two years.

USA Gymnastics declined to say how much the Karolyis were paid. The organization cancelled plans to purchase the ranch after the Nassar scandal broke.

At the ranch, the Karolyis controlled every aspect of the girls' lives, from their diets to routines, former gymnasts told AP. They would search the girls' rooms, looking for snacks that might be stashed away, according to the lawsuit and interviews with former gymnasts. The Karolyis, their coaching staff and sometimes other visiting coaches would publicly ridicule girls about their weight or bodies and force the gymnasts to work through devastating injuries.

Sara Tank Ornelas said that soon after she began training with the Karolyis in 1985 she realized that the Bela Karolyi she had seen on television, who was "animated and acted like he loved kids," was "not the Bela that was in the gym."

"We were treated like a business plan," said Ornelas, now 44 and living in Wichita, Kansas.

Ornelas said she suffered 13 broken bones while training at the Karolyis' Houston gym from age 11 to 15.

Being hungry was part of life, she said. A typical breakfast was a measured amount of cereal. Lunch consisted of dry tuna and a few crackers. Dinner was often a small portion of chicken and broccoli or rice.

Larson, who began training at the ranch when she was 10, said she feared even drinking water because of possible weight gain. She took laxatives daily for six years, she said.

The lack of calories and intense workouts left the girls' bodies malnourished, delaying puberty. Studies have shown delayed puberty can cause lifelong problems such as osteoporosis. Puberty was something to be feared, Ornelas said, and girls who developed breasts were ridiculed for needing a bra.

"If a girl started wearing a bra, coaches would snap the bra and the other girls would make fun of them," said Ornelas, who trained all year between 1985 and 1989, when she said a botched surgery ended her career.

The insults still sting, she said.

"I remember a coach yelling across the gym that I had a fat ass," she said. "I was 11."

Antolin, the former member of the US national team, recalled one time when she was about 15 or 16 "Bela grabbed my butt and told me to lose it."

Antolin, one of the plaintiffs in Manly's lawsuit, said her personal coach was also abusive, limiting her to 800 calories per day despite hours of rigorous training.

Nassar was seemingly the only friendly adult around, gymnasts said, but he did nothing to challenge the Karolyis' behaviour.

Dominique Moceanu, who competed in the 1996 Olympics, said the Karolyis used the threat of her abusive father as a means of control. If she didn't perform to expectation or complained about injuries, she said, they would threaten to tell her father, knowing that he would beat her. A former member of the Karolyi staff told AP that he witnessed a beating of Moceanu by her father.

Once, Moceanu recalled, when she complained about a leg injury, Martha Karolyi grabbed her by the back of the neck and told her to call her father. Dumitru Moceanu died in 2008, and his widow did not respond to requests for comment.