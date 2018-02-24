WORLD
4 MIN READ
UNSC adopts resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire throughout Syria
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria "without delay" to deliver humanitarian aid to millions and evacuate the critically ill and wounded.
UNSC adopts resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire throughout Syria
The sponsors, Kuwait and Sweden, amended the resolution late Friday in a last-minute attempt to get Russian support, dropping a demand that the cease-fire take effect in 72 hours. February 24, 2018 / Reuters
February 24, 2018

With Russia's backing, the UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously adopted a 30-day ceasefire in Syria to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations.

The resolution demanding the ceasefire "without delay" was adopted as Syrian regime forces pounded the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta, where over 500 have died during a week-long assault.

"We are late to respond to this crisis, very late," US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the council after the vote, accusing Russia of stalling the vote.

More than 500 people, including more than 120 children, have been killed in seven days of relentless air strikes in eastern Ghouta, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as "hell on earth."

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow reports the latest from New York.

Language specification 

The resolution demands a cessation of hostilities "without delay" throughout Syria to allow the "safe, unimpeded and sustained" deliveries of aid and evacuations of the sick and wounded.

To win Russia's approval, language specifying that the ceasefire would start 72 hours after the adoption of the draft was scrapped, replaced by "without delay," and the term "immediate" was also dropped in reference to the aid deliveries and evacuations.

Diplomats said they were confident that this would not open the door to postponing the ceasefire, as council members had made clear in negotiations that the truce must quickly come into force.

Recommended

Guterres is to report to the council in 15 days on the ceasefire, diplomats said.

In another concession to Russia, the resolution said the ceasefire will not apply to operations against Daesh or al Qaeda, along with "individuals, groups, undertakings and entities" associated with the terror groups.

That would allow the Syrian regime offensive to continue against al Qaeda-linked militants in Idlib, the last province in Syria outside the control of Damascus.

The text demands the lifting of all sieges including in eastern Ghouta, Yarmouk, Foua and Kefraya and order all sides to "cease depriving civilians of food and medicine indispensable to their survival."

Ankara welcomes resolution

Turkey on Saturday welcomed the UN Security Council decision for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

"Since the beginning Turkey made an effort to end the conflict and to reduce the tension in every platform and supported the international community in their steps in this regard. ," the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

Syria has been locked in a devastating conflict since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

According to UN officials, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict to date.

SOURCE:AA, AFP, TRT World
Explore
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal