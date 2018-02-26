Greece entered a last round of reform talks with creditors Monday, just five months before the country's massive rescue program ends — and with the government and central bank publicly disagreeing on how to finance the nation after the bailout.

Government officials said the talks with representatives of Greece's European partners and the International Monetary Fund in Athens would cover privatisations and energy.

After bailout financing

But the negotiations were upstaged by a continued spat between Greece's central bank governor, Yannis Stournaras, and the government over financing policies after the bailout runs out in August. The country will then have to raise money from international investors in bond markets — at a much higher rate than bailout creditors charge.

Stournaras repeated his argument that the government should consider setting up a precautionary credit line from the bailout rescuers that would secure cheap funding for the country — and its banks — if needed, particularly as the country's bonds are still rated well below investment grade. The finance ministry countered that this would create market jitters as to Greece's ability to finance itself.

"Regardless of intentions, (Stournaras') position ... creates objective doubts regarding the prospects of the Greek economy, increases uncertainty and impedes Greece's smooth exit from the bailout," said Franciscos Koutentakis, the ministry's general secretary for fiscal policy.

Greece signed the first of its three multi-billion euro bailouts in 2010, after it admitted its budget deficit was much higher than initially reported and investors stopped buying Greek bonds.

To secure the funds that kept it solvent, the country has slashed spending and public sector incomes, hiked taxes and extensively reformed its economy.