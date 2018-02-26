President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday unveiled plans to push through reforms of France's mammoth rail system, daring to tread where his predecessors have failed.

State rail operator SNCF is struggling under debts of 46.6 billion euros ($57.5 billion), not least due to a huge pension burden from drivers who can retire in their early 50s.

"The situation is alarming," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

"Whether or not they take the train, the French are paying more and more for a public service that works less and less well."

New recruits will no longer benefit from a special rail worker's status that includes a job for life, seven-hour days and generous pensions.

And the government will consider turning the huge state operator into an autonomous company backed by public funds, though Philippe insisted it would never be privatised.

Unions have already called a strike for March 22 after a government-commissioned report recommended the changes.

And further industrial action could be on the horizon after Philippe said the reforms would be pushed through by government decree.

Ex-investment banker Macron has already used the controversial tactic – seen by his critics as undemocratic since it allows him to bypass parliament – to force labour reforms aimed at shaking up the sluggish economy.

Union officials are to meet on Tuesday to discuss their response to the government's plans, with the CFDT urging an indefinite strike starting March 1.

On Monday, Laurent Brun, head of the CGT Cheminots union, the largest among rail workers, warned he was ready to lead "a month of strikes" in order to force the government to back down.

"We are surely on our way to one of the biggest union actions in the SNCF's history," he told Le Parisien newspaper.

FO union chief Jean-Claude Mailly warned that using similar decrees to reform the SNCF would "pour oil on the fire".