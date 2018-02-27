Azerbaijan and Armenia last went to war over occupied Karabakh two years ago. However, tensions remain, and further fighting cannot be ruled out.

The stand-off over the Karabakh region has lasted for nearly three decades in a conflict that has claimed over more than 30,000 lives and displaced over one million people, mainly Azerbaijani.

The memory of that massacre remains fresh on the minds of many Azerbaijani officials.

Two years ago, in Talish, fierce fighting with the Armenians took place. The line of contact between Azerbaijan and Armenia in no man's land remains quiet today.