WORLD
2 MIN READ
Khojaly Massacre: Tensions simmer between Armenia and Azerbaijan
It's only been two years since Azerbaijan and Armenia last went to war over the disputed region of Karabakh. But how close are they to another conflict?
Khojaly Massacre: Tensions simmer between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Houses destroyed during fighting in Martakert province in occupied Karabakh, Azerbaijan. / AP Archive
February 27, 2018

Azerbaijan and Armenia last went to war over occupied Karabakh two years ago. However, tensions remain, and further fighting cannot be ruled out.

The  stand-off over the Karabakh region has lasted for nearly three decades in a conflict that has claimed over more than 30,000 lives and displaced over one million people, mainly Azerbaijani.

The memory of that massacre remains fresh on the minds of many Azerbaijani officials.

Two years ago, in Talish, fierce fighting with the Armenians took place. The line of contact between Azerbaijan and Armenia in no man's land remains quiet today.

Recommended

But just two years ago after heavy fighting, Azerbaijan captured strategic areas overlooking the Armenian military.

Despite four UN Security Council resolutions demanding that Armenia withdraw, the occupation of Karabakh continues.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more on the story. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal