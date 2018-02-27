Several people were killed in Europe as snow and sub-zero temperatures across the continent saw flights cancelled, road and rail transport disrupted and schools closed on Tuesday.

A Siberian weather system forecasters have called the "beast from the east" brought the coldest temperatures for years to many regions.

The freeze was expected to continue for much of the week.

Five dead in Poland

Poland's police say that five people died from the cold overnight, when temperatures dropped in some areas to -22 C (-7.6 F.)

That brought the number of deaths from hypothermia to 58 this winter, according to national police statistics.

Such deaths usually occur among homeless people or drunk people who stay outside during the night.

Authorities in some cities and towns, especially in the east where temperatures are lowest, will be placing coal heaters in the streets to help people keep warm.

Blizzards in Romania kills three

Blizzards are battering Romania and leaving scores of roads blocked by snowdrifts. At least three deaths have been reported.

Officials closed dozens of roads in south and east Romania on Tuesday after heavy snowfall overnight. Some drivers were stranded all night by the snow.

Officials said a 65-year-old man was found frozen to death outside his home in northern Romania, and an 83-year-old woman collapsed on the street unconscious and was covered in snow. She died later in the hospital.

Health officials said a 74-year-old woman was found unconscious in a dilapidated house in the eastern city of Galati and later died of hypothermia. It was the sixth cold-related death in the city this year.

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea said schools would remain closed in the capital until the end of the week.

Travel disruptions in UK

Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel and has forced hundreds of schools across the country to close.

Snow and ice warnings were in place on Tuesday in eastern Britain. Met Office forecasters said some rural communities could be completely cut off with power cuts and weakened mobile phone signals.