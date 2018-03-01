Russia and Syria clashed with the US and its Western allies Wednesday over responsibility for the failure of a ceasefire to take hold in Syria as the UN said humanitarian convoys are ready to head to 10 locations including besieged eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus.

The contentious Security Council meeting four days after members adopted a resolution demanding a ceasefire "without delay" for at least 30 days throughout Syria to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate the critically ill and wounded reflected frustration and anger on both sides at the continued fighting and bombing.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock asked council members: "When will your resolution be implemented?"

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo reports from the UN headquarters in New York.

Aid delivery system "collapsed"

Lowcock said convoys are ready to go to 10 besieged and hard-to-reach locations including 45 trucks with aid for 90,000 people in Douma in eastern Ghouta. He said that since February 18 over 580 people are reported to have been killed and well over 1,000 injured in air and ground strikes in the Damascus, home to about 400,000 people.

Lowcock also warned that delivery of aid across conflict lines to millions of people in besieged and hard-to-reach areas throughout Syria "has totally collapsed."

"Unless this changes," he declared, "we will soon see even more people dying from starvation and disease than from the bombing and the shelling."

No civilians leave Ghouta

Russia has ordered a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to allow civilians to exit the region that started on Tuesday.

But no humanitarian aid has gone in and no civilians have left as the death toll tops 600 civilians in the last 10 days.

Residents said they do not trust the truce, and the UN and aid agencies criticised the unilateral arrangement, saying it gave no guarantees of safety for residents wishing to leave.

Regime forces, meanwhile, tried to push their way into the area, setting off ground battles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the opposition, saying they were preventing civilians from leaving the area known as eastern Ghouta and suggested Russia would not "endlessly tolerate" the situation there.

As TRT World 's Shamim Chowdhury reports, some residents are seeking refuge in underground shelters.