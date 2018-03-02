Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police and soldiers not to co-operate in any investigation into his bloody war on drugs, amid international calls for an external probe.

Western countries and rights groups have expressed alarm over the killing by police of more than 4,000 Filipinos since Duterte took office in June 2016, plus hundreds more killings of drug users by unknown gunmen.

"When it comes to human rights, or whoever rapporteur it is, my order to you: Do not answer. Do not bother," Duterte said in a speech before elite armed police units in his home city of Davao late on Thursday.

"And who are you to interfere in the way I would run my country? You know very well that we are being swallowed by drugs," Duterte added.