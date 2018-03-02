Within the span of several days, the formidable Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group, which has positioned itself as the main actor in Syria’s opposition-held regions, started losing territory to the newly formed Jabhat Tahrir Suriya (JTS). The new development is slowly changing the dynamics in Idlib, the largest opposition-held territory in Syria.

JTS, which is the result of the two largest non-HTS groups in Idlib—Ahrar al Sham and Nour al Din al Zinki—joining forces, has managed to overtake several strategic villages and towns.

However, HTS is fighting back and has managed to regain some of the territories. Meanwhile, Al Qaeda, which had briefly dimmed its presence in the region as its ties slowly severed from HTS, has slowly made a resurgence as some defecting groups and leaders loyal to Al Qaeda have come together.

Clashes between the groups are ongoing, including in areas like the Bab al Hawa border crossing, which is a key source of income.

HTS is the umbrella organisation for the group formerly known as Jabhat Al Nusra, the Syrian affiliate of Al Qaeda, which was dissolved by its leader Abu Mohammad al Golani to form Jabhat Fateh al Sham, before taking its final form as HTS in early 2017.

Formation of JTS

Jabhat Tahrir Suriya, or the Syrian Liberation Front, announced its formation on February 18. A statement regarding its creation said it was formed between Ahrar al Sham and Nour al Din al Zinki, and called on other groups to join their cause—to be a “shield for the revolution and the people, and to be an arrow for the enemy Assad and those who help him…”

Highlighting the fact that they did not aim to take over the revolution and its political representation, the announcement said the JTS also vowed to stand against those who no longer knew where to aim their guns, or work against the forces of the revolution. This was meant to be a hint for HTS, which had been fighting other groups in the region.

On February 26, the Syrian Islamic Council, the biggest umbrella organisation bringing together Syrian Islamic legal experts and committees, issued a statement calling for an uprising against HTS.

Back and forth

JTS had some swift advances in some key villages and towns, including Darat Izzah, one of the largest cities in Idlib, but HTS has also launched a counter-offensive against JTS, and has regained control of some areas.

At the same time, HTS has been retreating from several areas, which some analysts say have been strategic retreats.

Local anti-HTS protests have also erupted in several towns and villages, both in Idlib and outside of it in Homs and Aleppo, prompting HTS retreats.

“...[N]either their numbers nor their weapons can determine whether [JTS or HTS] has more of an advantage. The most significant factor is the people's support,” said academic and Middle East specialist Serhat Erkmen.

“So in these clashes, indeed the strength of numbers, the amount of weapons and outside support are important, but the actual determinant is the support they receive from locals and the power they get from locals. When we look at it in this sense, we see that the JTS has more of an advantage over HTS.”