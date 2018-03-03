A powerful storm that killed at least seven people moved away from the northeastern United States on Saturday but will continue to lash the coast with damaging winds, hampering power restoration efforts and causing additional flooding, forecasters said.

The snow and rain had largely ended by Saturday morning, but wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) will persist throughout the day across the region, the National Weather Service said.

Service between New York and Washington along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor was suspended on Saturday morning due to power outages, the passenger railroad said on Twitter.

Almost 2.4 million homes and businesses had no power in the Northeast and Midwest early on Saturday. Some utility companies warned customers that power might not be restored until later in the day or Sunday.

The storm brought hurricane-force winds to Boston and nearby coastal communities, where storm surges and high tides sent seawater into the streets - the second time the area has been flooded this year.

Deadly falling trees

Gusts of more than 90 mph downed trees and power lines across the region. Falling trees killed seven people, including two boys, in Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia, according to local media and police.

The National Weather Service warned that the next high tide around noon would bring renewed flooding, with a surge of up to 3 feet (0.9 m) and waves of up to 25 feet.