More areas liberated in Syria's Afrin
Since the launch of Operation Olive Branch, Turkish military and the FSA have liberated 127 locations in Syria.
Members of Free Syrian Army, backed by Turkish Armed Forces, are seen at Rajo’s town centre, Syria, March 03, 2018. / AA
March 4, 2018

The Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) have liberated more residential areas in Syria's Afrin region during the ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

Since the launch of the operation on January 20, Turkish military and the FSA liberated 127 locations, including two district centres, 97 villages, 21 strategic mountains and hills and one YPG/PKK base.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said Ramadiyah and Hamelika villages of Jinderes district -- located southwest of Afrin -- Ali Bazan, Qariqin, and Shamanli villages of Sharan district -- located northeast of Afrin -- and Badinli village of Rajo district were freed on Saturday.

Rajo, located in northwest of Afrin, is the second town centre liberated since the launch of the operation. Bulbul district was the first one.

The military also said that 82 militants have been killed in the region on Saturday, increasing the total number of militants killed since the beginning of the operation to 2,516.

Since February 26, a crescent-shaped corridor stretching along northwestern Idlib province and Aleppo province’s Azaz district, has cut militants’ connection with Turkey’s border.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
