German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday welcomed the coalition deal with centre-left Social Democratic party (SPD) saying, "It's important that we start quickly with our work."

Merkel was speaking a day after SPD voted overwhelmingly to remain in a coalition with Merkel's conservative bloc, giving her the support needed to preserve her governing coalition and secure a fourth term as leader of Europe's most powerful economy.

Parliament is expected to meet March 14 to re-elect Merkel as chancellor, ending the longest time Germany has been without a new government after elections in its post-war history.

The Social Democrats were initially reluctant to extend their coalition with Merkel, but eventually agreed to a deal that gives them control of the foreign, labour and finance ministries – three major portfolios – in return for supporting curbs on immigration.

Merkel's party quoted her on Twitter on Sunday, saying "I congratulate the SPD on this clear result and look forward to continuing to work together for the good of our country."