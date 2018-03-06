“I haven’t received any food aid in two months,” an angry Haliz Ahmed told me outside his home in Bangladesh’s Balukhali-Kutupalong settlement.

It’s the kind of problem you grow accustomed to hearing while spending significant amounts of time in what has been described as the largest refugee camp in the world. More than 585,000 Rohingya refugees now live there - each one has a story, filled with tragedy and distress.

As journalists on the ground we seek to tell as many of these stories as we can. But we also look for “angles” and “themes” through which to frame them. When Haliz complained about his rations he provided that prism - food aid and hunger, I thought.

Alongside Murad and Shahin, local journalists I was working with, we asked Haliz more questions. Why hadn’t he received the aid? Had he complained to authorities?

But little did we know where this was heading. When we asked the majhi - or community leader - why the man hadn’t been getting food aid, he told us Haliz had been recently divorced, and it had been decided within the community that the woman would get most of the food.

Before we knew it, the majhi, named Zafor Alom, was leading us through the depths of Kutupalong to meet Haliz’s former wife, Sofiya Khatan.

Upon arriving in Sofiya’s new neighbourhood, Zafor introduced us to his counterpart there. The two had worked together to resettle Sofiya after the divorce. Everything was moving so fast, and within minutes we were in Sofiya’s hut, watching her break into tears as she recounted the harrowing final months of her marriage.

After fleeing Myanmar for Bangladesh last year, she said Haliz started taking Yaba - a drug prevalent in the Rohingya settlements. She begged him to stop, but said her pleas were met with violence.

“When I said [not to take Yaba] he started to beat me and threatened me, ‘If you say it again I will divorce you.’...When I said something [again] he slashed at me with a knife, gave me a divorce and threw me out of our home.”

Sofiya pointed to her arm where she says Haliz cut her. At this point there were eight people were in the hut - the two majhis, myself, Murad, Shahin, Sofiya and her two sons, one from a previous marriage. A crowd of people, also largely male, had also gathered outside to see what was happening. Zafor shooed them away.

I felt bad. Who were we to have brought this unwanted attention upon her after everything she’d endured?

Already feeling guilty, we felt it would be culturally inappropriate to ask her to roll up her sleeve to show us a scar. But she pointed to a mark near her left eye where she says he also attacked her.

“He slashed me so bad I could have gone blind.”

Dilemma

As others have noted, stories in the Rohingya camps can be difficult to verify. This one was becoming particularly complex, and when we stumbled upon it we also lacked something crucial to digging deeper - time. The deadline we’d set to return to the city of Cox’s Bazar had already passed, and before long, I’d be leaving Bangladesh altogether.

But as I left Sofiya’s hut, I was torn about what to do next. Part of me wanted to confront Haliz about what we’d just heard. Clearly there were gaps in his story.

Still, I was hesitant. What if talking to him invited some sort of retaliation against Sofiya? The majhis seemed to have productively dealt with the situation. Sofiya was thankful and feeling safe in her new home. Why risk upsetting that balance?

Zafar Alom though, said it wouldn’t be a problem. And as we headed back to Haliz, we decided we’d just talk to him about food again before potentially broaching the alleged violence. To our surprise, we didn’t have to.

“I beat my wife,” he readily admitted while talking to us, saying his anger was fueled by her talking to a friend of his too much for his liking. I was stunned by his open declaration.