The deputy leader of far-right group Britain First, who hit the headlines after US President Donald Trump retweeted anti-Muslim videos she posted, was jailed Wednesday for 36 weeks for religiously-aggravated harassment.

Jayda Fransen, 31, filmed and posted online videos of people who she wrongly believed were defendants in a rape trial at Canterbury Crown Court in May last year, in a case that led to the conviction of three Muslim men and a teenager.

Britain First leader Paul Golding, 36, was also found guilty and jailed for 18 weeks.

The pair also posted offensive leaflets to houses in the area where the defendants lived.

Judge Justin Barron at Folkestone Magistrates' Court said Golding and Franson had "demonstrated hostility" towards the Muslim faith.

"I have no doubt it was their joint intention to use the facts of the case (in Canterbury) for their own political ends," he added.