Senior Russian and US officials on Thursday failed to meet during their Africa tour and now both countries are trading accusations about who's to blame.

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Russian warily circled each other in the continent, where both are paying official visits this week.

As their two countries trade accusations over Syria, Ukraine and even the Oscars, their governments are trolling each other with barbs on social media.

Russia said that both Tillerson and Lavrov were staying at the lush Sheraton Addis resort while in Ethiopian captal Addis Ababa, where Tillerson met with the country's outgoing prime minister and with the African Union Commission's chairman on Thursday.

It was unclear how long the two overlapped in the Ethiopian capital.

Tillerson arrived on Wednesday afternoon. Lavrov departed sometime on Wednesday and arrived late at night at his next stop in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Russia seek meeting with Tillerson

Russia for days had been calling publicly for a meeting, and accused Washington of failing to respond to its request.

Not so, the United States insisted.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said this week that the US had received no request from Russia's government for a meeting with Tillerson and had "no meeting to announce at this time."

That prompted Lavrov to dispute her directly.

From Zimbabwe, Lavrov said he'd preferred not weigh in, but felt compelled after learning that the State Department claimed no meeting was ever discussed.

"I want to say that this is untrue," Lavrov was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agency Tass.

Lavrov has already visited Angola, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, and is expected in Addis Ababa on Friday where he is due to hold talks with Ethiopian authorities and leaders of the African Union continental bloc.

Tillerson would be in Addis at the same time, but that no meeting had been agreed.

Africa moves on after Trump slur

On Thursday, Tillerson and AU commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat discussed security and counter-terrorism, trade and development, corruption and conflict in an hour-long meeting at the continental body's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital.

But looming over the meeting was Trump's alleged description of African nations as "shithole countries" in January, which forced the president to pen a letter reaffirming his commitment to the continent.