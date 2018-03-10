Syrian regime forces have intensified its onslaught on eastern Ghouta on Saturday with advances that a war monitor and state media said had splintered the enclave, though an opposition official denied this.

Eastern Ghouta, under regime siege since 2013, is the last remaining opposition-controlled zone on the outskirts of the capital.

Keen to secure Damascus, regime forces launched a fierce bombing campaign on February 18 and then began a ground operation.

Syrian state television broadcast from inside Mesraba, a town lying along the road connecting the northern and southern halves of the opposition-held stronghold.

The capture of Mesraba and advances into nearby farmland brought important roads directly under fire by the regime forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

That has in effect cut the large towns of Harasta and Douma off from each other and the rest of the enclave, it added.

"Regime forces have therefore divided eastern Ghouta into three parts -- Douma and its surroundings, Harasta in the west, and the rest of the towns further south," the Britain-based monitor said.

However, Hamza Birqadar, a spokesman for Jaish al Islam, one of the two main militant groups in eastern Ghouta, denied that either Harasta or Douma had been cut off.

The relentless three-week assault on the last major opposition stronghold near Damascus has captured about half its area and killed 976 people, according to the Britain-based SOHR.

State-run television showed a huge plume of dark smoke rising behind houses and trees in eastern Ghouta, with the sound of blasts in the background.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and Russia, his main ally, say the campaign is needed to end opposition shelling of Damascus and end the opposition rule over the area's civilians.

Evacuation deal

The offensive follows the pattern of previous assaults on opposition strongholds, deploying air power and tight sieges to force opposition members to accept "evacuation" deals.

These involve the opposition surrendering territory in exchange for safe passage to opposition areas in northwest Syria, along with their families and other civilians who do not want to come back under Assad's rule.

Late on Friday, a small number of militants and their families from the former al Qaeda affiliate previously known as the Nusra Front left eastern Ghouta under such a deal.

But the group represents only a small portion of the militant presence in the enclave. Jaish al Islam and the other main eastern Ghouta militant group Failaq al Rahman have said they are not negotiating a similar deal for themselves.

Capturing the enclave would represent Assad's biggest blow against the opposition since they were driven from Aleppo in December 2016.

It would seal a string of military victories for the Syrian regime leader since the entry of Russian jets into the war on his side in 2015 turned the course of the conflict against the insurgents.

