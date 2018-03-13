The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election has found no evidence of collusion by Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Republicans leading the panel announced on Monday.

Declaring their year-long probe essentially over, they conceded that Moscow did interfere in the election, but rejected the conclusion of US intelligence agencies that it had aimed to help Donald Trump win the election. And they blamed Barack Obama's government for not stopping the meddling, which Trump has been reluctant to acknowledge ever took place.

"We have found no evidence of collusion, co-ordination or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians," the committee's majority Republicans said in a summary report on their investigation.

They said they concurred with the judgment of US spy chiefs from January 2017 on the Russian interference, except with respect to President Vladimir Putin's alleged preference for candidate Trump.

"After more than a year, the committee has finished its Russia investigation and will now work on completing our report," said panel chair Devin Nunes.

"We hope our findings and recommendations will be useful for improving security and integrity for the 2018 midterm elections."

Democrats cite White House pressure

The announcement outraged Democrats on the committee, who had continued to fight to interview more witnesses and pursue more of the well-established links that Trump and his advisers have to Russia.

Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the panel, said the move stemmed from pressure from the White House, where Trump and close advisers face a separate collusion investigation by the Justice Department's independent prosecutor Robert Mueller.

He called the investigation under Nunes "fundamentally unserious."

"We have learned a great deal about countless secret meetings, conversations and communications between Trump campaign officials and the Russians, all of which the Trump Administration initially denied," he said.

"If the Russians do have leverage over the president of the United States, the majority has simply decided it would rather not know."