An explosion targeted Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah's convoy as he arrived in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday for a rare visit, causing no casualties, officials and witnesses said.

The explosion occurred shortly after the convoy entered Gaza through the Erez crossing with Israel, a security source in the convoy said.

Palestinian intelligence chief Majid Faraj was part of the convoy, the source said.

A separate security source in Gaza said the convoy was also fired on by unknown gunmen at the time of the explosion.

Hamas security forces then sealed off the area.

Hamdallah appeared on television shortly after the explosion as he opened a wastewater treatment plant in the territory, but left shortly after – cutting short his visit.

He had been expected to hold a number of other engagements before leaving.

Hamdallah described the bombing as an “assassination attempt.”

"They detonated three cars as we entered the Gaza Strip,” he said, during the opening of the plant in the northern Gaza Strip.

"This attack will increase our determination to achieve Palestinian reconciliation and will not dissuade me from continuing to come to Gaza,” he said.

TRT World 's Muhannad Alami has more on this attack from Ramallah.

"A sabotage to reconciliation efforts"

A statement on official Palestinian media said President Mahmoud Abbas considered it a "cowardly targeting" of Hamdallah's convoy and held his rivals Hamas responsible.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Extremists opposed to Hamas also operate within the Gaza Strip and have regularly been behind unrest.

The Hamas interior ministry confirmed there had been an explosion and said they had arrested three suspects as they began an investigation.

Hamas group, for its part, said the attack was an attempt to sabotage inter-Palestinian reconciliation efforts.

"The bombing attack is suspicious and aims to sabotage reconciliation talks,” Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem said in a statement.

“The only side benefiting from this incident is the one who wants the Palestinian division to continue," he added.