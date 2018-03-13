Russia issued a mocking reaction to the surprise sacking of Rex Tillerson as secretary of State, with a foreign ministry spokeswoman asking if the finger of blame was already being pointed at Moscow.

"Have they started blaming Russia yet for the Washington staff changes?" foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a text message sent to AFP.

She did not immediately make any additional comments.

In a shocking move, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has fired US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and is replacing him with Mike Pompeo, currently the CIA director.

UK hopes excellent relationship

One of US' close allies, Britain is looking forward to continuing good relations with the newly appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

"We are grateful for the excellent relationship and cooperation that we have had with Rex Tillerson and look forward to that continuing under the new US secretary of state," the spokesman told reporters.

Germany expresses concern

Meanwhile, German officials have expressed concern at the departure of Rex Tillerson.

Michael Roth, a deputy foreign minister, posted Tuesday on Twitter: "The firing of Rex Tillerson won't make things better..."

Centre-left lawmaker Thomas Oppermann described Tillerson as "a reliable, intelligent interlocutor" whose departure would be a "further setback for German-American relations."

Oppermann, who is deputy speaker of Parliament, said Trump's decision showed the US president was "capricious and erratic."

"Great decision"

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hails Mike Pompeo as a "great decision" for next secretary of state.

Haley, who had her own contentious relationship with ousted Tillerson, congratulated Pompeo in a tweet and called him her "friend."