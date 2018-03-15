I returned to the camp of Kafr Jana — which was recently captured by the Turkish army and the Free Syrian Army factions during Operation Olive Branch. The operation sought to expel the YPG, and regain control of the city of Afrin and its villages.

My visit brought back memories of my childhood, which exist as a drop in a sea of stolen memories of Syrian children since the start of the camp - the ‘Baathist Camp’, named after the only ruling party in Syria since 1968, the Arab Socialist Baath Party.

The camp — where our participation as children was forced — operated as an educational college designed to indoctrinate children and ingrain in them from childhood the slogans of "One Party, One Leader".

I began my participation in the camp as an unwilling volunteer in 1998. We were forced to wear a strict uniform and memorise songs of a singular ideological bent that praised the One Leader and the One Party.

The ‘children’s activities’ we were subjected to adopting tendencies that stripped our natural longing for free play. Our task during these competitions was to draw the One (and only) Leader. The criterion for winning these competitions was that a child should be able to draw the leader in the right way.

Although I have a talent for drawing, I remember that I painted a father with a high forehead resembling Lena’s grandfather, a cartoon character from an Arab children’s programme. This depiction was not in keeping with the expectations of my superiors, and, in response, the teacher tore up my painting and asked me to draw up a map of Syria instead.

As I now wind my way through the alleys of the camp, I recalled this memory, wincing from the pain of it. My time in the camp gave me answers to many of the questions that young Syrians have asked then, and now.

Syrian children are inculcated with the concepts of Arabism and a reverence for their leaders when they enter state education institutions. They are taught that there is only One Party in their life (or parties affiliated with this One Party), and that deviations from this premise makes one a collaborator of the Zionist entity occupying the Golan.

For decades, early indoctrination among Syrian youth delayed the emergence of political pluralism and the practice of citizenship, dialogue and democracy in Syria. Many regard this indoctrination as a core reason that Bashar al Assad’s fragile authority is still in place.

Within a year of the early Baath Party pioneers completing the camp, they had instituted a system of control.

When a commander passed away, television receivers were jammed and a voice reciting the Quran was broadcast, around the clock. Shops were closed and children’s programmes that we were watching would be suspended. A forced mourning process was imposed upon us, which demanded a system-wide quasi-delirium over the question of how someone so sanctified could die.

The One Party leadership made de facto decisions over the expression of our very emotions.

When a commander was lost, we were forbidden to laugh in the streets, or to have weddings. Forty days later, we were forced to laugh, show joy and rejoice at the inauguration of another leader, the son of the late father.

In order to show gratitude and respect for the new leader’s father, we were told to always remember him through tears, regret, and sorrow — which we were required to exaggerate.

We entered secondary school surrounded by high stone fences and fortifications equipped with cement and concrete. We were forced to wear clothing that was the colour of oil, ‘the colour of the Syrian army dress’.

We were forced to sign papers confirming our faith in the message of the late leader and his son, and the principle of the One Party. We were forced to sign a form to join the One Party and pay the annual fees that bulged the party coffers.

The party and its meetings solidified fear and uncertainty in Syrian society. The meetings focused on widespread monitoring of the Syrian people ensuring that people kept their faith in the party’s principles.

In these meetings, detailed reports were given and surveillance was reviewed. There, one might find a father writing a report about his son, or a report would be issued from a brother revealing details about his sister that can help explain the movements of others.

In a story circulated among party members, party officials tested a father through his son. They asked the son to speak about the party in a few words in front of his father. The father had to write a report against his own son to make sure the father’s faith in the party’s principles was up to par.

Enmity between family members is thus an inevitable consequence of one-party rule in Syria.

Syrians are fed up.

For decades, the establishment of youth groups or associations had only been possible with the explicit permission of the party. Anyone entering a mosque was registered in the records of the security branches; anyone who received a money transfer from abroad was also registered; every journalist was, and continues to be, subjected to monthly interrogation.

People who are from areas where dissent is popular, such as Hama governorate, or are from families where one member opposes the policy of One Party, are vulnerable to harassment and interrogation from time to time. They are not employed in the public sector, or given work permits for the private sector.

The availability of the internet and social media in homes and access to public cafes increased problems for Syrians. The party and its information security personnel could not control Syrian citizens' access to the internet. Many were arrested for their use of social media. Internet cafes were only granted licences if they were willing to confirm the identity of the owner of the shop, and sign a written pledge that they would inform state officials of any internet user that accessed sites opposing party policy.

This was life under the Assads.

Life is no longer what it was before the "Arab Spring"

Since the moment Mohammed Bouazizi set himself on fire and sparked the revolution that upended the Tunisian regime, and the emergence of demonstrations in Egypt that demanded the overthrow of its regime, I found myself facing a changing world.