South Africa is piloting a new system to deliver life-saving medicine to millions of patients in the country, in hope to reduce queues in the hospitals and clinics.

The Right ePharmacy, as it's called, reads their prescription and dispenses their medication, and if patients need help, trained pharmacists are available via Skype.

Overcrowded facilities are among the challenges facing millions of people in South Africa who rely on medication.

The new system involving mobile clinics is enabling patients to get their medicine more quickly and easily.

"With the clinic, I used to arrive at maybe 6 or 7 o'clock in the morning. But look now, I just came and I'm already finished," said Mildred Majozi, a South African citizen, who has lived with a chronic illness for nearly a decade.

"I was diagnosed with an illness and I am on treatment and I take my tablets daily. Everything is now going well."

TRT World'sLynsey Chutel has more from Johannesburg.

Medical ATMs planned across the country