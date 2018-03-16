New Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not belong to Germany and set out hardline immigration policies in an interview published on Friday, as he sought to see off rising far-right challengers.

Seehofer told Bild newspaper he would push through a "master plan for quicker deportations," in his first major interview since he was sworn into office on Wednesday.

The minister – a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CSU Bavarian allies who are further to the right than her own Christian Democrats (CDU) – said he would also classify more states as 'safe' countries of origin, which would make it easier to deport failed asylum seekers.

The statements come after Merkel's conservatives, and their coalition allies – the Social Democrats – lost ground to the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in elections last year.

Seehofer is particularly keen to show his party is tackling immigration ahead of Bavaria's October regional election, when the AfD is expected to enter that state assembly.

"Islam does not belong to Germany," Seehofer said, contradicting former German president Christian Wulff who fuelled a debate over immigration in 2010 by saying Islam was part of Germany.

In 2015, Merkel echoed Wulff's words at a time when anti-immigration campaign group PEGIDA – or Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West – was holding marches.

Christianity heart of German culture