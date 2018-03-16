It will no doubt be regarded in years to come as a contradiction of history that despite its eventual deterioration into genocidal brutality, Syria’s uprising was more peaceful in its manner – and more moderate in its aims – than the other theatres of revolution in the so-called Arab Spring.

When one looks at the mass slaughter that seems to never stop unfolding in Syria, from Homs to Aleppo to Ghouta, one might be forgiven for wondering whether it was really all worth it.

But such a question misses the fact that revolutions occur more out of necessity than choice.

It’s a particularly bitter irony that though Bashar al Assad would eventually perpetrate genocide, buoyed by massive foreign intervention from Iran and Russia, to hang on to power, the Syrian revolutionaries did not even initially demand that he should lose power per se.

Though the familiar chants of ash-shab yurid isqat an-nizam (‘the people demand the fall of the regime’) could be heard among the protestors in March 2011, the initial demands of the revolutionaries were for democratic reforms overseen by Assad.

It wasn’t until 13-year-old Hamza al Khateeb was abducted, tortured, murdered and mutilated by the regime for spray-painting that slogan on a wall in Daraa that things began to change.

After news of this brutal murder by Assad spread, protestors gathered in Daraa, widely regarded as ground zero for the revolution. The regime met these swelling protests with violence, opening fire on them. This was repeated around the country. It wasn’t long before mostly Sunni members of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) refused to fire on civilians – for which many were reportedly executed – or started defecting to protect civilians; that the Free Syrian Army (FSA) was born.

Shifting the goalposts

This was the beginning of the armed phase of the revolution that spiralled into a civil war. It was the ultimate symbol of the collapse of his legitimacy – the armed opposition signified the fact that it was now a battle of survival between the revolutionaries, armed or not, and Assad. The goal was now to overthrow Assad by force.

In 2014, when trying to justify his abandonment of the Syrian opposition and decision to focus solely on fighting Daesh and arm and provide air support to the YPG exclusively, Obama claimed they were never a legitimate fighting force but were rather ‘farmers and pharmacists’ who ‘didn’t have a lot of experience fighting’.

While Obama was wrong about them not being a legitimate fighting force (as their continued endurance against Assad, Iran, Russia and Daesh, as well as Turkey’s successful alliance with them against Daesh and the YPG would prove), he wasn’t entirely wrong about the composition of the forces.

While many of the forces that comprised the FSA were former SAA recruits and officers, Assad caught on to the fact that a majority Sunni Army being forced to massacre a majority Sunni population would lead to more and more defections.

Therefore, he demobilised two-thirds of the SAA, which was mostly comprised of conscripts (Syrians on national service), while relying more on sectarian Shabiha death squads and elite Alawite and often family-run units of the SAA, comprised of professional soldiers.

But this of course meant that the opposition would need to ‘recruit’ among the Syrian population, meaning that while there remained a core of trained soldiers and officers among the opposition force, a significant amount of those taking up arms had no battle experience. This, in turn, meant that other forces with battle experience could make a name for themselves.

And now we come to perhaps the most over-emphasised and controversial aspects of Syria’s revolution, namely the role of ‘Islamism’ within the anti-Assad forces.

It’s not an unimportant question, but it has been without a doubt the single most obscured and propagandised element of the revolt since the uprising began. General discourse has it that either ‘Islamism’ (or jihadists or Islamic extremists) is all that makes up the Syrian opposition now, or that it’s all there ever was to begin with.

Salafi-jihadism, the form of ‘Islamism’ that is directly tyrannical and counter-revolutionary, grew in Syria during and even within the revolution for a myriad of interrelated reasons.

It’s true that Assad and Iran fomented a sectarian dynamic. While they used sectarian forces to attack the mostly Sunni pro-revolution civilians and forces (thus cultivating the idea among Alawites, Shia across the region, and Sunnis that it was a sectarian fight), Assad also released a relatively small but significant amount of jihadist prisoners.

Many Syrian observers saw this as a direct attempt to sow division among the revolutionaries and convince Syrians (of all creeds, but particularly Assad’s Alawite base) that those attacking Assad were not Syrians who wanted to live in dignity and liberty against a genocidal tyrant, but were themselves genocidal theocrats.

But the most significant part of this from a rebel perspective was that the opposition – due to their own lack of resources and inexperience – in the beginning had to rely on Salafi-jihadist forces. Many of theses had been Syrian veterans of the ‘jihad’ during the Iraq war, or experienced and relatively well armed fighters of the ‘Islamic State of Iraq’ (formerly called ‘Al Qaeda in Iraq’) who had, sensing an opportunity, drifted over the border and fought alongside opposition against Assad, often leading the charge, with their suicide tactics and battlefield experience.

They formed the force that came to be known as Jabhat al-Nusra. While many of its recruits were local Syrians who wanted to fight Assad, others were intent on using the rebellion to create their own Islamic State out of rebel-held territory. Thus, the plan was to embed within the rebellion only to usurp the non-Salafi-jihadi rebels.