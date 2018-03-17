The remains of Salvador Dali, exhumed last summer to test a psychic's claims she was his daughter, were finally re-buried in his museum in northeastern Spain, the foundation that manages his estate said Friday.

The remains were put back in the tomb of the surrealist artist at the Dali Theatre-Museum in Figueres overnight Thursday to Friday in the presence of a solicitor and forensic pathologist, the foundation said.

A court had ordered Dali's exhumation to settle a paternity suit lodged by Pilar Abel.

Abel, who long worked as a psychic in Catalonia, claimed to be the daughter of the artist known as much for his paintings as his trademark moustache, which because the corpse was embalmed — the exhumation revealed remained in its "ten past ten" position.