March 17, 2018
The US justice department is suing the state of California over its immigration enforcement policy.
Santa Ana is among those cities of California state that offer official protection to its undocumented residents.
Immigrants make up almost 50 percent of the city's population, and a large part are undocumented.
For many people living in the city of Orange County, avoiding deportation, is a matter of pride.
TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports from Santa Ana, California.
SOURCE:TRT World