At least 20 civilians have died in a resumption of bombing on Douma, the largest town in shrinking rebel-controlled pockets of Syria's eastern Ghouta, a monitor said on Monday.

Thirteen were killed late on Sunday in air strikes and artillery fire on the battered town, and another seven were killed early on Monday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The fresh bloodshed came after a week-long lull in the bombardment of Douma after negotiations between rebels and regime-backer Russia allowed medical evacuations from the town.

After the bombing an AFP correspondent saw two rescue workers scouring mountains of rubble in the dark with tiny flashlights, searching for survivors.

A third, lifted a wounded person, who was screaming in pain, onto his back.

As morning broke, the sounds of shelling could still be heard across the city.

Entire buildings had been gutted by strikes, with a drying rack, glass, and plastic piping spilling out into the streets.

Several members of a single family remained stuck underneath a collapsed building all night, including a handicapped mother, her son and her grandson, AFP 's correspondent said.