The CEO of Cambridge Analytica has been suspended by the firm's board of directors, the company said on Tuesday, following allegations involving the company's role in 2016 US elections.

Following his suspension, Alexander Nix issued an apology, saying he deeply regrets his role in the scandal currently engulfing both his firm and Facebook.

In a secretly recorded video by a reporter for British broadcaster Channel 4 News, Nix claimed that his company played a decisive role in the 2016 election campaign of President Donald Trump.

In reaction to Nix's suspension some social media users raised a question if the CEO has been really suspended or the move is just a whitewash.

Carole Cadwalladr, who originally broke the story on Cambridge Analytica, highlighted that the suspension did not amount to anything more than a fictitious distraction.