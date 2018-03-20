WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO after expose
The suspension of CEO Alexander Nix comes following his claims in a secretly recorded video that his company played a decisive role in US President Donald Trump's election victory in 2016.
Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO after expose
A man fixes posters depicting Cambridge Analytica's CEO Alexander Nix behind bars, with the slogan "Our Data Not His. Go Straight To Jail" to the entrance of the company's offices in central London on March 20, 2018. / AFP
March 20, 2018

The CEO of Cambridge Analytica has been suspended by the firm's board of directors, the company said on Tuesday, following allegations involving the company's role in 2016 US elections. 

Following his suspension, Alexander Nix issued an apology, saying he deeply regrets his role in the scandal currently engulfing both his firm and Facebook. 

In a secretly recorded video by a reporter for British broadcaster Channel 4 News, Nix claimed that his company played a decisive role in the 2016 election campaign of President Donald Trump.

In reaction to Nix's suspension some social media users raised a question if the CEO has been really suspended or the move is just a whitewash.  

Carole Cadwalladr, who originally broke the story on Cambridge Analytica, highlighted that the suspension did not amount to anything more than a fictitious distraction. 

Recommended

The social media giant is now under pressure from US and European politicians to explain how the firm gained access to the data of fifty million Facebook users. 

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports from London.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report