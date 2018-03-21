Turkey's disaster management agency and military on Tuesday distributed food aid to civilians in 35 villages of Afrin, Syria recently liberated during the counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch.

Lt. Gen. Ismail Metin Temel, the Second Army commander who is in charge of Operation Olive Branch, also took part in the distribution of food aid packages to over 700 families in need.

Adil Siraz, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) provincial director in southern Turkey's Kilis province, near Syria, said that AFAD teams have been racing to serve the areas cleared of terrorists.

Siraz said that the packages contain a month’s worth of basic items for a family of five, including cooking oil, legumes, pasta, and tomato paste.

He also said that they had delivered 112 food packs for families who fled terror, seeking shelter.

AFAD will continue to offer aid and on Wednesday will distribute packages containing food, flour, and personal care items to 600 families in northern Afrin, Siraz added.

Afrin residents miss homes

Two days after the YPG terror group was removed from Afrin, some residents of the Syrian town want to return to their homes.

However, all entry routes remain closed due to a clearance operation after eleven people were killed in an explosion.