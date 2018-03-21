TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey provides aid to over 35 villages in Syria's Afrin
Turkey's disaster management agency (AFAD) says it will continue its aid efforts on Wednesday distributing food and personal care items to 600 families in northern Afrin. Meanwhile, some residents await return as clearance operation continues.
Turkey provides aid to over 35 villages in Syria's Afrin
A children gives flowers to a Turkish Red Crescent worker in Nasiriyah village near the town of Jandaris, southern Afrin, Syria, on March 11, 2018 / AA
March 21, 2018

Turkey's disaster management agency and military on Tuesday distributed food aid to civilians in 35 villages of Afrin, Syria recently liberated during the counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch.

Lt. Gen. Ismail Metin Temel, the Second Army commander who is in charge of Operation Olive Branch, also took part in the distribution of food aid packages to over 700 families in need.

Adil Siraz, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) provincial director in southern Turkey's Kilis province, near Syria, said that AFAD teams have been racing to serve the areas cleared of terrorists.

Siraz said that the packages contain a month’s worth of basic items for a family of five, including cooking oil, legumes, pasta, and tomato paste.

He also said that they had delivered 112 food packs for families who fled terror, seeking shelter.

AFAD will continue to offer aid and on Wednesday will distribute packages containing food, flour, and personal care items to 600 families in northern Afrin, Siraz added.

Afrin residents miss homes

Two days after the YPG terror group was removed from Afrin, some residents of the Syrian town want to return to their homes.

However, all entry routes remain closed due to a clearance operation after eleven people were killed in an explosion. 

Recommended

TRT World's Assed Baig reports from Afrin.

Operation Olive Branch

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal