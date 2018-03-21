India's information technology minister on Wednesday warned against any abuse of social media in elections, following reports that a British consultancy improperly accessed information on millions of Facebook users to target US voters.

India is due to hold a national election in 2019 and there are several states electing new assemblies this year and the next.

"Abuse of social media including Facebook cannot be allowed to impact the fairness of elections," Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

"In the wake of recent data theft from Facebook, let my stern warning be heard across the Atlantic, far away in California. Any covert or overt attempt to misuse social media including Facebook to influence India's electoral process through undesirable means will neither be tolerated, nor be permitted."

There are accusations that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress used the services of Cambridge Analytica's Indian arm SCL group in the previous elections.

Both parties have denied any links with the company, BBC reported.

BJP, however, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of relaunching himself for 2019 election using Cambridge Analytica's help, which it said is "alarming and dangerous."

Facebook CEO reminded of IT laws