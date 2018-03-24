WORLD
1 MIN READ
America's gun culture: Thousands expected to rally in Washington
Student survivors of last month's shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida are set to join thousands others in Washington in what is expected to be their biggest demonstration yet to demand reforms in gun laws.
America's gun culture: Thousands expected to rally in Washington
Alfonso Calderon, a junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks during a rally with Thurgood Marshall Academy students in advance of Saturday's March for Our Lives event in Washington, on March 22, 2018. / Reuters
March 24, 2018

Thousands are arriving in the US capital Washington for the "March for our Lives" rally demanding reforms in gun laws.

Organisers say they are expecting perhaps one million people to turn out on Saturday in hundreds of rallies nationwide and in Washington in the wake of the Florida school massacre.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 lives were claimed in last month's shooting, have spearheaded the event.

Recommended

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report