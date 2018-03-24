March 24, 2018
Thousands are arriving in the US capital Washington for the "March for our Lives" rally demanding reforms in gun laws.
Organisers say they are expecting perhaps one million people to turn out on Saturday in hundreds of rallies nationwide and in Washington in the wake of the Florida school massacre.
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 lives were claimed in last month's shooting, have spearheaded the event.
TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington.
