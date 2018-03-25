Eight people were killed during a police operation on Saturday morning in the violent Rio de Janeiro favela of Rocinha, authorities said.

The military police, currently operating across Rio de Janeiro state, said troops were patrolling two areas in the south and southeast of the favela when "they entered into a confrontation with criminals."

After the incident police said a rifle, seven pistols and two grenades were seized.

Relatives of the victims told the local press that their loved ones had no links with traffickers.

"They killed my son with a bullet in the back," the father of Matheus da Silva Duarte de Oliveira, 19, told the G1 website.