The Jaish al Islam rebel faction in Syria's eastern Ghouta denied on Monday that its fighters were ready to lay down their arms and leave the Douma pocket, which they control.

Rebels in the town of Douma, near the capital, Damascus, have expressed willingness to stop fighting and leave, a Russian general staff official said earlier, according to Russia's RIA news agency.

"(This) is a lie and devoid of truth," said Mohammad Alloush, the faction's political chief.

Douma is the only town on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital still held by rebels, after regime forces captured all other opposition areas they had besieged for years.

The town is also home to tens of thousands of people, including many who were displaced over the past weeks of fighting as regime forces pushed deeper into eastern Ghouta.

Lt Gen Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov told Russian news agencies on Monday in Syria that Russia's military was in talks with the rebel group for them to leave Douma.

Gadzhimagomedov, who is the deputy head of the Chief Operational Department at the Russian General Staff, said he expects the Russian military to "take them out soon" and that the rebels have reportedly indicated their willingness to lay down their arms.

However, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were divisions among the group regarding negotiations over Douma, with some hardliners refusing any talks with Russians and those would likely be taken to the central Qalamoun region.

The Observatory said some fighters asked to be allowed to go to the southern province of Daraa but that the Russians rejected this request.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora is in Afrin in Syria with the latest.